Bhagwant Mann meets industry honchos in Chennai, invites them to invest in Punjab

Published on Dec 20, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday held meetings with various industrialists in Chennai and projected his state as the most preferred investment destination.

Mann began his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad on Sunday to woo the industrial giants for investment in the state. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Mann began his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad on Sunday to woo the industrial giants for investment in the state.

An official statement here said a delegation led by the chief minister embarked on a series of engagements in Chennai to promote Punjab as a preferred investment destination.

Mann held one-on-one interactions with the captains of the industry, including MD of Murugappa Group and Chairman Tube India Investments Arun Murugappa, board member of Ashok Leyland Gopal Mahadevan and chief executive officer of Tafe group Sandeep Sinha, the statement said.

The discussions ranged from potential collaborations in auto components, vehicle manufacturing, healthcare, skill development, agricultural implements, logistics and warehousing, renewable sources of energy, research and development and others, it further said.

Mann highlighted various areas of strength and advantages Punjab has for becoming a manufacturing hub for companies from overseas as well as those based in different parts of India.

The chief minister said that his government is working towards providing a seamless experience for new industries and investors setting up their businesses in Punjab.

He said the simplification of processes such as the single window system and time-bound incentives have been paramount in attracting entrepreneurs and corporates alike.

The chief minister also invited all the industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held from February 23-24.

