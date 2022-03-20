In message to Punjab MLAs, Arvind Kejriwal's dig at BJP over Goa, 2 other states

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that compensation for crops damaged during October's unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Punjab has been released within three days of forming the government in the state by his party. Affected farmers will get cheques soon, he said.

Holding a virtual meeting with AAP MLAs, including newly elected chief minister Bhagwant Mann, from Punjab, Kejriwal said, "The entire country is talking about Mann and his work. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days. You have done good work within three days of forming the government."

The Delhi CM also wondered what would the BJP governments in the four states do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days. He claimed that the BJP continues to be busy dealing with infighting in the party ranks in the four states.

He also asked the MLAs to work together under the leadership of Mann. "The BJP, which has won in four states, is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within the party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I am like your elder brother to give guidance," Kejriwal said.

"Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they have to do the work within the fixed time limit. You have to work day and night. If your target is not fulfilled then the public will say change the minister," the Delhi CM added.

The AAP has recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. Mann took oath as the chief minister on March 16. On March 17, Punjab's newly elected MLAs took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Mann told AAP MLAs to visit the places where they could go during the elections and interact with people. "Wherever there is a problem or an issue, we have to go there," he said.

"Illegal sand mining (one of the major issues during the polls) will not stop by telling small officers. I will stop it from Chandigarh," the CM added.

On Saturday, Mann held his first Cabinet meeting and approved filling up 25,000 posts in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the police force.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted into the Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

