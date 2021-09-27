Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Bandh: Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi among 19 trains cancelled in Ambala division
chandigarh news

Bharat Bandh: Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi among 19 trains cancelled in Ambala division

By Bhavey Nagpal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Railway passengers left stranded at Amritsar station on Monday after trains were cancelled due to blockades by protesters in response to the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Union. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In view of the rail blockade following the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Union against the farm laws on Monday, Northern Railway cancelled 19 trains in Ambala railway division.

The railways decided to partially cancel 15 other trains waiting at different locations under the division.

Also read: Bharat Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, rail tracks in Haryana

According to official communications, the trains include the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi (02046), Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi (02006) that was short terminated at Chandigarh station and Una Himachal-New Delhi (02058) that was short terminated at Morinda in Punjab.

Change in plan on blockade in Ambala

Farmers in Ambala decided not to block the track at Shahapur level crossing on Monday. Gulab Singh, the district vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), had on Sunday said that the Delhi-Ambala rail line would be blocked between Kurukshetra and Ambala cantonment.

Sukhwinder Singh, the Ambala City block president of the union, however, clarified: “It was decided that we won’t block the tracks in Ambala as activists have already done that in south Haryana and Punjab. Blocking the same track at another location is waste. Rather, we will focus on the highway blockade at Shambhu toll plaza and ensure the closure of markets.”

Chaos at Ambala-Patiala border

Chaos prevailed at the Ambala-Patiala toll barrier on Monday morning as commuters tried to cross the barrier on national highway number 44, where the farmers are protesting.

Only vehicles on emergency duty, those going to airports or students taking exams were allowed.

RAF deployed at protest sites

Tight security arrangements were in place in different districts, including Ambala. Companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were also deployed at the local protest site.

Farmers were seen urging shopkeepers to close their shops in a show of solidarity. Protesters gathered at New Grain Market on Hisar road in Ambala and headed for different markets to ensure a shutdown.

