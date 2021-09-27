Bharat Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, rail tracks in Haryana

Daily commuters and commercial vehicles were the worst hit as most highways and rail tracks in northern Haryana were blocked from 6am to 4pm on Monday in response to the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to protest one year of the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws.

Farmers blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway, Chandigarh-Kaithal-Jind-Hisar highway, Panipat-Rohtak highway, Kurukshetra-Kaithal highway, Kurukshetra-Yamunangar highway, Karnal-Jind highway and Karnal-Yamunanagar highway.

Protesters allowed the movement of vehicles on emergency duty such as ambulances.

Markets, factories wear deserted look

Markets, educational institutions, private business establishments, grain markets and factories wore a deserted look, while attendance in government offices was thin.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said that most market associations have assured the farmers of their support. “A team of farmers will keep visiting markets and request them to shut shop during the bandh duration,” Bains said.

Asked about people stuck in traffic jams, he said: “Farmers had announced the blockade in advance and commuters should have avoided travelling on Monday. But farmers will make arrangements of food and water for them.”

Security up in markets to avoid faceoff

Police have been deployed in markets to avoid any confrontation between farmers and shopkeepers if the farmers forcibly try to shut shops.

The movement of traffic was seen in cities in the morning, but farmers took out protest marches and urged traders to shut shops till 4pm.

Farmers blocked rail tracks at Yamunanagar and trains coming from Ambala were stopped. The trains were parked on the Delhi-Ambala tracks at different locations.

Sanju Gundiana, the district president of BKU (Charuni), said that two freight trains were unable to cross after they began the protest. “Train drivers and police tried to force us to vacate the track, but we said no passage would be allowed till 4pm,” he said.

