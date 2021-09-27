Bharat Bandh 2021 Live Updates: 10-hour strike begins
A 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws getting Presidential assent began on Monday morning. The SKM has said that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments will be closed across the nation during the strike. No public events and functions will be allowed, it said. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted from the strike.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Shambhu border blocked in view of Bharat Bandh
The Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) has been blocked till 4pm in view of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers.
-
SEP 27, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Haryana, Delhi police increase security
The Haryana Police has asked people to be prepared to face traffic congestion. The Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and deployed extra personnel at pickets in border areas of the national capital.
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:59 AM IST
State governments who have extended their support
State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Traffic movement closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest
The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police.
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:43 AM IST
10-hour Bharat Bandh begins
A 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws getting Presidential assent began on Monday morning. The strike will be observed till 4pm.
Get our daily newsletter
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases daily average dropped significantly in September
Bharat Bandh 2021 Live Updates: 10-hour strike begins
Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh
India, Canada flights to resume from today: Check guidelines here
- The flight ban was lifted after test results of passengers who flew to Canada from New Delhi on September 22 aboard three Air Canada flights came out to be negative.