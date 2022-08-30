Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
As part of security measures for Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing, public were denied entry to the Ludhiana court complex for over two hours; the main entrance was heavily barricaded
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau (VB) officials.
The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service.
The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours. The main entrance was heavily barricaded, while the entry point from gate no 3 also remained locked from the inside — leaving scores of litigants unable to undertake important tasks at the court from 3 pm onwards.
Visitors complain of harassment
The visitors, meanwhile, complained that they were being subjected to harassment, with Jasjit Singh, a resident of Dakha, saying, “I and my friend are witnesses in a case, we need to sign on an important document today, the hearing is at 3.30 pm, our relatives are already inside, but we are not being let to go in.”
Advocate Vikas Sharma said the single hearing had single-handedly pushed the complex into chaos.
Highlighting the confusion, Krishan Mehra, a resident of Jagraon, said, “My lawyer was able to enter from the barricaded gate. He sent me to gate no 3, it has been locked from the inside. It is my first time in the complex and I’m at a loss of answers here.”
Surinder Singh, an elderly resident of Gujjarwal, said there were no sitting arrangements for the senior citizens, adding, “I have been standing here for the last two hours. I need to meet the reader, it is not possible for me to come again tomorrow, because I am weak and suffer from age related ailments.”
Several visitors who had stepped out for lunch after waiting for their turn since the morning were also barred from reentering after 3 pm.
Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Janakpuri, said, “We came here to get bail for my brother, we were sitting inside since morning, we just came out to have food, we are waiting for an hour for police to open the gates.”
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, when contacted, said strict security arrangements were made to avoid chaos. He cited the sheer number of supporters who stepped out in the wake of Ashu’s hearing warranted the heightened security.
“Restrictions were imposed as we had to protocol and avoid chaos and congestion in the courtroom which disrupts the smooth flow of proceedings in a case. Due to the large number of people thronging to witness the case, the police were instructed to make the necessary arrangements,” he added.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
