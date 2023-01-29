Bharat Jodo Yatra has dented Azad’s party, says Congress; DAP differs

With the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra getting ‘overwhelming’ response in Kashmir, many of party’s local leaders feel that it has also dented the Ghulam Nabi Azad’s outfit which he had formed after leaving the grand old party last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Congress, Azad was considered as the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Congress leaders are of opinion that Azad and his Democratic Azad Party (DAP) or Democratic Progressive Azad Party is unable to take off in J&K and the response of people will further complicate things for him. After Azad floated his own political party, many Congressmen had joined him, but only to return to the Congress.

Even Rahul had in Jammu claimed that 90% of Azad’s party members were already in the Congress.

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool on Saturday said the response to Bharat Jodo Yatra was the testimony of Kashmir’s love for the Gandhi family, especially Rahul. “All secular parties are on the same page against the policies of the BJP,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Party’s spokesperson Sheikh Amir said the yatra has shown Azad and other political outfits the strength of the Congress. “I think, even Ghulam Nabi Azad, after seeing the response, will come back to the Congress,” he said, adding that the main aim of the yatra was to unite the people of the country.

Leaders and supporters close to former J&K chief minister Azad, however, think otherwise. Azad’s supporters have been sharing pictures of Rahul’s and Azad’s rallies in J&K to draw comparison between their popularity and strength.

“Wave of Ghulam Nabi Azad has clearly left Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra far behind. The DAP had got massive support in its protest against land eviction order than Rahul’s yatra with 500+ security and support of the NC and the PDP,” said Nazakat Rather, a supporter of Azad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even Azad endorsed Rather’s tweet carrying pictures of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his own party’s rally.

Omar Kakroo, former president of municipal council and a senior leader of Azad’s party, said, “The DAP is busy in its programmes. We are carrying out our campaign across J&K and the response we are getting is good, especially during the programmes against the land eviction drive.”

“Most of the people who came for yatra were mere spectators, who just wanted to see Rahul. These people will never vote for the Congress.” Kakroo claimed, while adding that Azad was coming to Kashmir next week for an outreach programme.