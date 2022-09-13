‘Bharat todo’ campaign of Congress in full swing: Vij

: Amid a raging political controversy over Congress’ tweet of a picture of the RSS uniform on fire, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday said that this shows that the ‘Bharat todo’ campaign of the grand-old party is underway at full swing and this “new India won’t let the traitors achieve their aim.”

Massive political row erupted after the image was tweeted by the Congress showing brown shorts, usually worn by RSS workers, on fire. The tweet comes in the midst of Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The BJP slammed the party and accused it for instigating violence in the past as well.

Sharing similar thoughts, Vij tweeted in Hindi and called out the party for its “role in violence” in 1947 and 1984.

“It was Congress’ DNA that broke the nation during partition and lakhs lost their lives. Sikhs were murdered in 1984 and 3,400 people died. It was being speculated that through Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is trying to correct its mistake…” the minister said in his tweet. ENDS

