Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Bhavya’ win in Adampur, says CM Khattar

‘Bhavya’ win in Adampur, says CM Khattar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Chief minister Khattar with this victory in Adampur, the number of seats of the ruling BJP has now increased to 41 in the 90-member state assembly

‘Bhavya’ win in Adampur, says CM Khattar
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Congratulating Bhavya Bishnoi on his win in the Adampur bypoll, Haryana chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the victory will now help in developing the assembly segment.

He said that the state government has already spent 600 crore on the development projects of this constituency and now pending projects will be completed in the next two years.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress for neglecting Adampur during the party’s government in the state, claiming that Adampur has witnessed several developmental projects during the BJP regime in the past eight years.

Terming it as a ‘Bhavya’ win for the BJP, he said that, “now, Bhavya has become the youngest member of the state assembly.”

He said that with this victory in Adampur, the number of seats of the ruling BJP has now increased to 41 in the 90-member state assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP