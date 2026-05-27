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Bhiwani BJP ex-chief Shankar Lal Dhopra appointed Haryana school board chairman

65-year-old lawyer replaces Pawan Kumar, breaking the traditional trend of bureaucratic appointments at the state education board.

Published on: May 27, 2026 12:36 PM IST
By Neeraj Mohan
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The state government has appointed advocate Shankar Lal Dhopra, 65, as the new chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani.

Shankar Lal Dhopra, 65, is the new chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani. (File photo)
Shankar Lal Dhopra, 65, is the new chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani. (File photo)

Dhopra, a former president of the BJP’s Bhiwani district unit, replaces Pawan Kumar, a former Government PG College principal who took charge in March last year.

According to the order issued Tuesday night by Vijay Singh Dahiya, the principal secretary to the school education department, the governor of Haryana, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, formalised the appointment.

Born in Bhiwani in 1961, Dhopra is a practising lawyer who completed his early schooling locally before earning his LLB from Jaipur University. His political career began as a student leader, which led to a role as vice-president of the Janata Party Yuva Morcha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1988 and steadily rose through the organisational ranks, serving as a mandal executive committee member and mandal vice-president by 1995.

Over the next two decades, Dhopra held various responsibilities, including district secretary, district media in-charge, and state co-media in-charge.

Following three terms as district general secretary, Dhopra was appointed state general secretary of the BJP Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha in 2015. On August 19, 2020, then state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankhar appointed him Bhiwani district president.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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