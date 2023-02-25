Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhiwani killings: Over 500 booked for blocking Nuh-Alwar highway in Haryana

Bhiwani killings: Over 500 booked for blocking Nuh-Alwar highway in Haryana

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 25, 2023 09:50 PM IST

Hundreds descended on the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan

Nuh Police here on Saturday said they have booked more than 500 people for blocking the Nuh-Alwar highway during a protest to demand the arrest of those behind the abduction and murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan whose bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani the next day.
Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani the next day.

The FIR has been registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, they said.

Hundreds descended on the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan.

The protest led to a massive jam on the highway for around an hour, but police managed to control the situation and got the road cleared.

“We have registered an FIR against 500 to 600 protesters. We will identify the accused and action will be taken as per law,” a senior police officer said.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani the next day.

The family members of the deceased have named five men allegedly linked to right-wing group Bajrang Dal in their police complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out