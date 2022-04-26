Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player
chandigarh news

Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player

The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February
Police have booked the accused for allegedly raping the 17-year-old kabaddi player. (HT File)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February.

The girl’s mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore. “My daughter and the accused went to Indore in February. She did not like the atmosphere there and requested to be sent back home. On their way back from Indore to Delhi, the accused raped my daughter in the washroom of the train and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. On enquiring, she told us about the incident and police have lodged an FIR. But they are yet to arrest the accused,” the victim’s mother said.

Sukhbir Jakhar, SHO at Tosham police station, said they have registered a case against the accused.

“Medical examination of the girl was also conducted and we are making raids to arrest the accused,” the SHO added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP