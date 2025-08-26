Bhiwani woman death case: No girl visited nursing college on Aug 11, says management

The authorities of a private nursing college in Bhiwani’s Singhani village which faced public outrage in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman teacher broke silence for the first time on Monday and said that no girl visited the college on August 11 to enquire about the admission process. Woman’s father had alleged that his daughter went to a nursing college on August 11 to enquire about the admission process and later she went missing. (File)

In a statement, the management of the nursing college, refuted the allegations of woman’s father that his daughter visited the college to enquire about the admission process in the BSC (nursing) on August 11.

“No girl visited the college on August 11 to enquire about the admission process. The nursing college can’t give admission to any student directly. The admission is conducted through an entrance test conducted by Rohtak’s Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma university of health sciences. We have provided all details sought by the police and coordinated them in the probe,” the management said in the statement, adding that allegations related to the college being governed by a politician are false and they have never even called any leader on the campus.

Woman’s father had alleged that his daughter went to a nursing college on August 11 to enquire about the admission process and later she went missing. Two days later, her body was recovered from near a canal in Singhani village. The victim’s father had accused the management of the nursing college of withholding crucial evidence.

“ When the police visited the college, the staff refused to provide CCTV footage,” he had alleged.

On the night of August 19, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced to handover the case to CBI after conducting the woman’s autopsy report a third time at Delhi’s AIIMS. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had confirmed on X, stating: “The state government and police are working with seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I am continuously monitoring this case. As per the family’s demand, the state government will hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Justice will be delivered.”

The police said that the woman died after consuming insecticide and autopsy reports suggested the same.