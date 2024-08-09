{Bhogpur sugar mill} Protesters block highway, seek cancellation of bio-CNG plant

Jalandhar Farmer unions, villagers and representatives of several political parties blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway for over two hours demanding cancellation of the proposed construction of a bio-CNG plant at the Bhogpur sugar mill on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Farmer unions, villagers and representatives of several political parties blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway for over two hours demanding cancellation of the proposed construction of a bio-CNG plant at the Bhogpur sugar mill on Thursday.

The protesters led by Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli were opposing the plant claiming that tonnes of garbage of Jalandhar and its areas would be dumped for bio-management once the plant gets operational, disrupting lives of those residing near the mill.

Before blocking the national highway, the protesters gathered at the local grain market and gave an ultimatum to the district administration to hold a meeting with them over the issue. The protest caused snarl-ups at the site and the traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Kotli said they met Jalandhar deputy commissioner on July 29 and handed over memorandum regarding their demand of shutting down the project.

“But the sugar mill administration started operations at the plant twice in past one week. The villagers forcibly stopped its operations as it has been creating nuisance in the area,” he said.

He added they were demanding cancellation of the agreement between the upcoming bio-CNG plant and the Bhogpur sugar mill.

“We have given ultimatum to the district administration to consider our demand by August 14, else we will protest during the visit of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on August 15,” he said.

The protestors said the plant will turn the entire area into a garbage dump. It will also affect the water, soil and air quality.

The district administration and the authorities of Bhogpur Cooperative Sugar Mill had already refuted the claims regarding processing of municipal waste at the plant.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed with the company, there is no provision for processing municipal waste at this plant. Only pressmud, which is generated during cane crushing, will be used as fuel to operate the plant, the sugar mill authorities have said.