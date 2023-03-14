Bhupinder Hooda slams BJP-JJP government in Haryana over rising crime, jobs

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition over rising crime, unemployment, investment and farmers’ issues. Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a press conference here, the leader of opposition in Haryana Hooda said that people are completely fed up with the present state government, and it has become a symbol of attacking all sections of the society with a baton, unemployment, farmers’ distress, crime against women and disinvestment.

“Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, investment and development till 2014, has derailed from its path, and it is lagging on every front. The farmers will get MSP, jobs for youth and old pension scheme for employees when the Congress will form the government in Haryana again,” he added.

Hooda said the Congress is constantly engaged in public relations under the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign.

“People are speaking openly that it is certain that BJP-JJP will lose in the coming elections and Congress will form the government. About 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Instead of filling them, scams are happening continuously in the name of recruitment, and jobs are being sold like goods at a grocery store. About 30 papers have been leaked so far,” he added.

The former chief minister further said that the government is constantly changing the rules to give preference to the people of other states even for the few recruitments that are being held in the state.

“Now, the government has decided to give five marks of socio-economic to the candidates of other states. This will make it more difficult for local applicants to get jobs. The mustard growers are forced to sell their produce at ₹1000-1500 below the MSP. Not only mustard, but the government is also shying away from giving MSP on almost all crops.

The MSP guarantee law will be implemented after the Congress forms the government in the state,” Hooda said, adding, “The Congress will give ₹6,000 per month as old age pension and free electricity up to 300 units per family. The scheme to distribute plots of 100 yards each to poor families will also start again.”

Hooda once again demanded the government to withdraw the e-tendering and accept the demand of the sarpanches.