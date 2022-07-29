Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands immediate steps to reclaim waterlogged fields in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded immediate solution to the problem of water logging in farms.

In a statement, Hooda said thousands of acres under paddy, cotton and jowar crops in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad have been submerged. “More than a week has gone by but the government has not taken any steps for draining out excess water from the fields. There is a forecast of heavy rain in the coming days, leading farmers to worry that the problem may amplify,” the Congress leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leader of opposition said water logging will have a major impact on the production of crops including paddy, cotton, sugarcane and jowar. He said the government should immediately get girdawari done and give compensation to the farmers.