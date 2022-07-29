Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands immediate steps to reclaim waterlogged fields in Haryana
chandigarh news

Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands immediate steps to reclaim waterlogged fields in Haryana

In a statement, Hooda said thousands of acres under paddy, cotton and jowar crops in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad have been submerged.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded immediate solution to the problem of water logging in farms. (HT File)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded immediate solution to the problem of water logging in farms.

In a statement, Hooda said thousands of acres under paddy, cotton and jowar crops in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad have been submerged. “More than a week has gone by but the government has not taken any steps for draining out excess water from the fields. There is a forecast of heavy rain in the coming days, leading farmers to worry that the problem may amplify,” the Congress leader said.

The leader of opposition said water logging will have a major impact on the production of crops including paddy, cotton, sugarcane and jowar. He said the government should immediately get girdawari done and give compensation to the farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP