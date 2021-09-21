Bicycle sharing: Chandigarh admn allows collection of user fee

Starting Tuesday afternoon, people will have to pay ₹10 per half an hour under the public bicycle sharing system in Chandigarh. The company managing the service was allowed to charge user fee after independent engineers tasked with inspecting the project cleared it on Monday, said an official of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL).

A total of 1,250 bicycles at 155 docking stations are available in the city. GST is also charged in addition to user charges.

According to the agreement between CSCL and the company, after the soft launch of Phase 1, a period of 30 days was required for testing the system. An independent engineer was appointed for supervision of the construction activities and also issue completion certificate for all phases.

After the launch of service on August 12, there were glitches in the software while booking rides and ending them. Usage charges were stopped due to this.

Chandigarh home secretary gets charge of 9 depts

New home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has been given the charge of nine more departments in the Chandigarh administration.

According to the order, he will also be the secretary, police/prisons, revenue, law and order, local government, water resources, transport, environment and forests, and tourism, besides chairman, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation.

Traffic restrictions due to air show at Sukhna Lake

In view of an air show being organised by the Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake on September 22 and its rehearsal on September 21, vehicular movement will remain restricted on these two days from 2pm onwards on the roads from Hira Singh Chowk towards Rock Garden turn and Sectors 4/5/8/9 Chowk. People who wish to watch the air show can enter from the rear side, using staircase 3-6 near Kishangarh turn.