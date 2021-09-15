Bicycle sharing: Free rides to continue in Chandigarh

People using the public bicycle sharing system in Chandigarh will continue to enjoy free rides till it is issued a completion certificate.

A month since the first phase of public bicycle sharing project was launched in August, 76,786 rides have been recorded, with an average of 2,742 per day. There are 1,250 cycles and 155 docking stations in use currently and each bicycle was used 2.19 times a day on average.

According to the agreement, after the soft launch of Phase 1, a period of 30 days was required for testing the system. An independent engineer was appointed for supervision of the construction activities and also issue completion certificate for all phases.

After the launch there were glitches in the software while booking rides and ending them. Usage charges were stopped till September 12 due to this.

“Though the construction and procurement is complete for Phase 1, certain glitches reported by users are being assessed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the independent engineerm,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner and CSCL chief executive officer.

The completion certificate will be given once the issues are resolved, post which charges will be collected, she said, after a meeting in this regard on Tuesday. The charges have been fixed at ₹10 per half an hour. Those with annual membership of ₹500 have to pay ₹5 per half an hour.

Meanwhile, a number of deficiencies in cycle tracks were identified, mainly pertaining to potholes, unauthorised openings for rainwater disposal by neighbouring houses and pruning of trees. Superintendent engineers from both MC and Chandigarh administration are heading teams to address these issues, stated a release.