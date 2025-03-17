Big announcements expected for farmersin budget today: Agri minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state budget to be presented on Monday in the assembly will have major benefits for farmers. Regarding hailstorm damage, he said that farmers should register on the e-kshatipurti portal to receive financial assistance. (HT File)

Speaking to reporters in Karnal after laying foundation stone of ‘Prabhu Milan Dham’ organised by the “Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidhyalaya” Rana said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will present the state budget, which will include major benefits for farmers. Regarding hailstorm damage, he said that farmers should register on the e-kshatipurti portal to receive financial assistance.