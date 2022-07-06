Big police rejig: Prabodh Kumar removed as Punjab intel DGP

A day after appointing 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as Punjab’s officiating director general of police (DGP), the Bhagwant Mann-led government on Tuesday reshuffled eight senior IPS officers and also removed Prabodh Kumar as the special DGP (Intelligence).

Kumar, a 1988-batch officer, is senior to Gaurav and has now been posted as special DGP (Punjab State Human Rights Commission), Chandigarh.

Another senior officer to Yadav, 1989-batch Sanjeev Kalra, has been posted as special DGP, Punjab home guards.

Interestingly, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh will look after the work of ADGP (Intelligence Punjab), in the rank of IGP.

Other officers include three newly promoted 1992-batch DGPs Sharad Satya Chauhan, who has been appointed as chairperson-cum-MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who has been posted as special DGP (STF) in addition to special DGP (Prisons), Punjab, while Kuldeep Singh has been given the charge of special DGP (Internal Vigilance Cell Punjab).

Notably, the trio was promoted to the DGP-rank along with Yadav recently.

Meanwhile, 1994-batch officer Sudhanshu S Srivastava has been posted as ADGP (Security).