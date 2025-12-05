Search
Big push for gender-responsive policing in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:42 am IST

The Punjab Police has started a project “Mainstreaming of Women Police”, aimed at assessing and enhancing the role and integration of women police officers across the state. The project commenced with a three-day training of trainers (ToT) programme held at the Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, from December 2 to 4.

Training underway under the project “Mainstreaming of Women Police” in Phillaur on Thursday. (HT)
The ToT was organised by the community affairs division (CAD) wing of Punjab Police in partnership with the Hartek Foundation. The session trained approximately 60 master trainers, comprising four senior police officers, each from 13 districts of Punjab. These officers will now be responsible for cascading the training in their respective districts. The training curriculum covered critical modules, including shaping the police persona, gender sensitisation, the role of police in delivering justice to underserved sections, and strategies for mainstreaming women officers within the traditionally male-dominated police force. Special emphasis was placed on the responsibilities of senior officers in fostering the professional development of women in the police.

Special DGP (CAD) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that this project is an attempt at an evidence-based assessment of the success of the nationwide roll-out of the women helpdesk project of the Government of India, wherein two women officials have been posted in each of the 384 police stations in Punjab.

