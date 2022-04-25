Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers

Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers.

According to the orders, IAS officer Arun Sekhri has been posted as labour commissioner replacing Sumeet Jarangal, who was holding the additional charge, and Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu has been transferred as secretary, home affairs and justice, against a vacant post.

Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been posed as director, technical education, and industrial training in place of Kumar Saurabh Raj. Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer.

Rajiv Prashar has been posted as special secretary, forest and wildlife, and Vipul Ujjwal, special secretary water supply and sanitation, and head of the department of water supply and sanitation. Both the posts were vacant.

The services of IAS officer Ramvir have been placed at the disposal of department of cooperation for posting as managing director, Markfed.

Gurpreet Khaira posted as rural development director

Gurpreet Singh Khaira has been posted as director, rural development and panchayats, and ex-officio special secretary, department of rural development and panchayats, and additional charge as mission director, Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojana. All these posts were vacant. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages.

B Srinivasan has been posted as director and ex-officio special secretary, mines and geology, against vacant posts. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.

The services of Poonamdeep Kaur have been placed at the disposal of transport department for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala, against a vacant post. Komal Mittal has been posted as additional secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Abhijeet Kaplish is new addl excise and taxation commissioner

Abhijeet Kaplish has been transferred as additional excise and taxation commissioner (administration) and Sandeep Kumar as additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Hoshiarpur.

The services of Pallavi have been placed at the disposal of local bodies department for posting as commissioner, municipal corporation, Bathinda, and services of Sandeep RIshi have been placed at the disposal of department of housing and urban development for posting as the chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority.

Sumeet Jarangal, director, information and public relations, has been given additional charge as director, civil aviation, special secretary, protocol, and director, hospitality.

The services of Babita has been placed at the disposal of department of social justice, empowerment, and minorities for posting as executive director, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation with additional charge as executive director, Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation.

Upkar Singh has been transferred as ADC (urban development), Mansa, relieving Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu of the additional charge and Himanshu Jain has been transferred as additional principal secretary to the chief minister with additional charge as chief executive officer of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion.

Rahul has been posted as ADC (general), Bathinda, replacing Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa. Varjeet Walia has been posted as ADC (rural development), Sangrur, and Gulpreet Singh Aulakh as ADC (urban development), Muktsar, against a vacant post. Sona Thind has been posted as ADC, Rupnagar, relieving Deepshikha Sharma of the charge.

Dalwinderjit Singh is Mandi Board secretary

Among the officers of the Punjab Civil Services, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as additional secretary, Mandi Board, Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi as additional secretary, defence services welfare replacing Sumeet Jarangal. Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa has been posted sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dinanagar, replacing Udaydeep Singh Sidhu, who has been posted as deputy secretary, finance, against a vacant post. Navraj Singh Brar has been posted deputy secretary in the office of the chief minister. Vineet Kumar has been posted as SDM, Bhawanigarh, against a vacant post and Innayat as SDM, Bathinda, also against a vacant post. Sumit Mudh has been posted as assistant commissioner (general), Pathankot, and Devdarshdeep Singh as assistant commissioner (general).

