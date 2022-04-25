Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers.
According to the orders, IAS officer Arun Sekhri has been posted as labour commissioner replacing Sumeet Jarangal, who was holding the additional charge, and Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu has been transferred as secretary, home affairs and justice, against a vacant post.
Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been posed as director, technical education, and industrial training in place of Kumar Saurabh Raj. Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer.
Rajiv Prashar has been posted as special secretary, forest and wildlife, and Vipul Ujjwal, special secretary water supply and sanitation, and head of the department of water supply and sanitation. Both the posts were vacant.
The services of IAS officer Ramvir have been placed at the disposal of department of cooperation for posting as managing director, Markfed.
Gurpreet Khaira posted as rural development director
Gurpreet Singh Khaira has been posted as director, rural development and panchayats, and ex-officio special secretary, department of rural development and panchayats, and additional charge as mission director, Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojana. All these posts were vacant. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages.
B Srinivasan has been posted as director and ex-officio special secretary, mines and geology, against vacant posts. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.
The services of Poonamdeep Kaur have been placed at the disposal of transport department for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala, against a vacant post. Komal Mittal has been posted as additional secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.
Abhijeet Kaplish is new addl excise and taxation commissioner
Abhijeet Kaplish has been transferred as additional excise and taxation commissioner (administration) and Sandeep Kumar as additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Hoshiarpur.
The services of Pallavi have been placed at the disposal of local bodies department for posting as commissioner, municipal corporation, Bathinda, and services of Sandeep RIshi have been placed at the disposal of department of housing and urban development for posting as the chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority.
Sumeet Jarangal, director, information and public relations, has been given additional charge as director, civil aviation, special secretary, protocol, and director, hospitality.
The services of Babita has been placed at the disposal of department of social justice, empowerment, and minorities for posting as executive director, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation with additional charge as executive director, Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation.
Upkar Singh has been transferred as ADC (urban development), Mansa, relieving Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu of the additional charge and Himanshu Jain has been transferred as additional principal secretary to the chief minister with additional charge as chief executive officer of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion.
Rahul has been posted as ADC (general), Bathinda, replacing Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa. Varjeet Walia has been posted as ADC (rural development), Sangrur, and Gulpreet Singh Aulakh as ADC (urban development), Muktsar, against a vacant post. Sona Thind has been posted as ADC, Rupnagar, relieving Deepshikha Sharma of the charge.
Dalwinderjit Singh is Mandi Board secretary
Among the officers of the Punjab Civil Services, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as additional secretary, Mandi Board, Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi as additional secretary, defence services welfare replacing Sumeet Jarangal. Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa has been posted sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dinanagar, replacing Udaydeep Singh Sidhu, who has been posted as deputy secretary, finance, against a vacant post. Navraj Singh Brar has been posted deputy secretary in the office of the chief minister. Vineet Kumar has been posted as SDM, Bhawanigarh, against a vacant post and Innayat as SDM, Bathinda, also against a vacant post. Sumit Mudh has been posted as assistant commissioner (general), Pathankot, and Devdarshdeep Singh as assistant commissioner (general).
‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann
Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government's earlier decision on 'jugad rehris', chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned. The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating 'jugad rehris'. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future.
Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab. Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.
TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar's granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar's 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
The municipal corporation has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings. The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents' Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary. Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party's victory in the Punjab elections.
