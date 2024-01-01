Bihar man held with 21 kg ganja

Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a Dera Bassi resident with 21 kg ganja on Monday. The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off. (iStock)

The accused is identified as Santosh Kumar, alias Pagla Bihari, 40, of Bihar and is presently staying in Dera Bassi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off.

Kumar supplied ganja in Panchkula and nearby areas. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in Chandimandir police station.