close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bihar man held with 21 kg ganja

Bihar man held with 21 kg ganja

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 02, 2024 06:46 AM IST

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in Chandimandir police station

Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a Dera Bassi resident with 21 kg ganja on Monday.

The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off. (iStock)
The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off. (iStock)

The accused is identified as Santosh Kumar, alias Pagla Bihari, 40, of Bihar and is presently staying in Dera Bassi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off.

Kumar supplied ganja in Panchkula and nearby areas. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out