Bihar man held with 21 kg ganja
Jan 02, 2024 06:46 AM IST
A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in Chandimandir police station
Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a Dera Bassi resident with 21 kg ganja on Monday.
The accused is identified as Santosh Kumar, alias Pagla Bihari, 40, of Bihar and is presently staying in Dera Bassi.
The accused was arrested from Barwala following a tip off.
Kumar supplied ganja in Panchkula and nearby areas. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in Chandimandir police station.
