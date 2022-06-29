Bike mechanic’s daughter tops Class-12 Punjab board exams
Arshdeep Kaur, the daughter of a bike mechanic and student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School (TSSMSSS), Shimlapuri, made Ludhiana district proud by topping the state in the humanities stream with 99.4% in the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exams, results for which were announced on Tuesday.
Arshdeep said she aims to become an IAS officer and will now focus on preparing for the civil services exams.Kaur said that she used to study till late at night when her parents and siblings were asleep as there were fewer distractions.
In Ludhiana district, the top three positions in humanities and commerce streams have been bagged by girls.
In humanities, Teesha Mehta of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured second place in Ludhiana with 99.2% and Baishali of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School stood third with 99%.
In commerce, Muskan of RS Model School topped the district with 99.2%, while Priya of SV Jain Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, secured the second place with 98.80%, followed by Pragati Goyal of SV Jain Senior Secondary School with 98.6%.
Muskan, whose father Mohammad Munna is a tailor and owns a boutique and mother Fatima Khatim is home a maker, said, “If you are dedicated enough to chase your dreams, financial barriers cannot stop you. I used to borrow study material from my friends and devoted at least one or two hours to each subject daily.”
She said that her aim is to become a chartered accountant and she will starting preparing for it soon.
In science, Rohit Kumar of TSSMSSS secured first place in the district with 98.8% and Gurjot Singh of RS Model and Gagandeep Kaur of TSSMSSS secured the joint second position with 98.6%.
In vocational, Jaswinder Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Gidderwindi, stood first in the district with 98.2%.
96.8% students pass from dist
As many as 35,346 students had appeared for the exams held between April 22 and May 23 from Ludhiana district. Of these, 34,229 (96.84%) students have passed, putting Ludhiana in the 16th position of the 23 districts in the state.
There are a total of 71 students from the district among 302 students in the merit list.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
