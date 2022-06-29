Bike mechanic’s daughter tops Class-12 Punjab board exams

Arshdeep Kaur, the daughter of a bike mechanic and student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School (TSSMSSS), Shimlapuri, made Ludhiana district proud by topping the state in the humanities stream with 99.4% in the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exams, results for which were announced on Tuesday.

Arshdeep said she aims to become an IAS officer and will now focus on preparing for the civil services exams.Kaur said that she used to study till late at night when her parents and siblings were asleep as there were fewer distractions.

In Ludhiana district, the top three positions in humanities and commerce streams have been bagged by girls.

In humanities, Teesha Mehta of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured second place in Ludhiana with 99.2% and Baishali of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School stood third with 99%.

In commerce, Muskan of RS Model School topped the district with 99.2%, while Priya of SV Jain Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, secured the second place with 98.80%, followed by Pragati Goyal of SV Jain Senior Secondary School with 98.6%.

Muskan, whose father Mohammad Munna is a tailor and owns a boutique and mother Fatima Khatim is home a maker, said, “If you are dedicated enough to chase your dreams, financial barriers cannot stop you. I used to borrow study material from my friends and devoted at least one or two hours to each subject daily.”

She said that her aim is to become a chartered accountant and she will starting preparing for it soon.

In science, Rohit Kumar of TSSMSSS secured first place in the district with 98.8% and Gurjot Singh of RS Model and Gagandeep Kaur of TSSMSSS secured the joint second position with 98.6%.

In vocational, Jaswinder Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Gidderwindi, stood first in the district with 98.2%.

96.8% students pass from dist

As many as 35,346 students had appeared for the exams held between April 22 and May 23 from Ludhiana district. Of these, 34,229 (96.84%) students have passed, putting Ludhiana in the 16th position of the 23 districts in the state.

There are a total of 71 students from the district among 302 students in the merit list.

