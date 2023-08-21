Ludhiana: Bike-borne miscreants execute two snatchings in two hours

Four bike-borne miscreants executed two snatchings within two hours on intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Jaspal Bangar road and Lohara bridge.

Sahnewal and Daba police have registered two separate first information reports (FIR) against the unidentified accused.

In the first incident, the Sahnewal Police registered a case following the statement of Pankaj Kumar of Laxmi Nagar, Giaspura.

Pankaj in his complaint told police that he, along with his friend Avdhesh Kumar, was returning home on a bike. When they reached Jaspal Bangar road around 12.15 am, four miscreants intercepted them.

The accused allegedly thrashed the duo and robbed them of the bike, two mobile phones and their bags containing clothes before fleeing.

The victim informed the police after the accused fled from the spot.

Sharing details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 379B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

Two hours later, the accused robbed another man, Sushil Kumar of Mohinder Nagar near Lohara Bridge. The victim stated the accused intercepted his way around 2.15 am and made away with his mobile phone and ₹5,000.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, registered an FIR under sections 379B, 34 and 506 of IPC against unidentified accused.

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television cameras and police teams are scanning the footage to trace the accused.