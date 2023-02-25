Biker dies in Chandigarh hit-and-run

A motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Khuda Lahora bridge. The deceased has been identified as Sombir of Janta Colony, Sector 25. A case was registered on complaint of Ran Bahadur of Singha Devi Colony Nayagaon. The complainant said that an unknown vehicle sped away after hitting the bike being driven by the victim, who was rushed to PGIMER. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Unidentified accused have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

A biker lost his life in a hit-and-run at Khuda Lahora , Chandigarh. (HT File)

Man held for theft in Bapu Dham

Chandigarh Police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, for his alleged involvement in a theft. The accused, Vikas, was arrested for stealing copper wire from an air conditioner installed at a store in Sector 26. A case had been registered on February 22 at the Sector 26 police station on complaint of store manager Raju. Police said the accused worked as labourer and was a suspected drug addict. He has three other theft cases registered against him. The accused was produced before court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

2 booked for theft bid at Sec 26’s ATM

Chandigarh Police on Friday booked two unidentified persons for breaking into ATM in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The complaint, Surjit Singh, of Sector 32, said the unknown person broke the Union Bank of India’s ATM and tried to execute theft at booth No. 7 on February 22. A case under sections 380, 457 and 511 of IPC was registered. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

ICCC’s functioning demonstrated for scholars

Chandigarh As many as 50 research scholars from different parts of India visited Chandigarh to attend the “Workshop on public policy on crossroads: Changes and challenges” on Friday. The scholars were also given a tour of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17. A demonstration on the live functioning of ICCC enabled citizen-centric services was given by ICT expert of Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

Cricket trials for U-25 boys tomorrow

Mohali The Mohali Cricket Association affiliated with Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will conduct trials for the U-25 boys’ team on Sunday at the Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66 A, Kambala village. The team will compete in the inter-district tournament 2023-24 to be organised by the PCA. Players born on or after September 1, 1998, who have been residing and studying in Mohali continuously for the year before the tournament are eligible for the trials.

Sikh symposium curtain-raiser organised at GGDSD

Chandigarh The 4th edition of Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival 2023 organised a pre-event cultural and literary symposium curated by the festival director Ojaswwee Sharma at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, on Friday. As many as 25 speakers were featured during the event. The screening of films will be done at Tagore theatre on Saturday, covering diverse topics related to communication, representation, and expressional matters on the Sikh diaspora across the globe through various forms of media. GGDSD principal Ajay Sharma, in his keynote address, appreciated the initiative of Sikhlens for holding the symposium in their college.

Police badminton: Top seed Ankit outplays Nikendra

Chandigarh Top seed Ankit Kumar (CRPF) outplayed Nikendra Malik 15-6 15-8 in the men’s singles quarter-final match during the 15th All India Police Badminton Championship that began at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on Friday. In the other men’s singles quarter-finals, Arun Kumar (ITBP) ousted Vinoth (Puducherry) 15-5 12-15 15-2, R Laldhama (Delhi Police) beat Lalthanpuia (Assam Rifles) 13-15 15-13 15-14 in a hard-fought match and Lalawmpuia (Mizoram) drubbed Sachin Pandurang Patil (Maharashtra) 15-11 15-9. Playing in the women’s singles quarter-final matches, Sanghmitra Raikwal (Intelligence Bureau) got the better of Chandigarh’s Monika 15-10 15-8, third seed Arti Singh Pal (Uttar Pradesh) pipped P Radhika (Telangana)15-3 15-1 in an easy outing, S Velumani (Tamil Nadu) defeated Asi Usneha (SSB) 15-11 15-7 and second seed Khelpati Devi (Manipur) logged a win over Sonia Rana (Delhi Police) 15-10 15-10 to enter the semi-finals.

NIFT P’kula celebrates ‘Spectrum 2023’

Panchkula NIFT celebrated its first annual cultural fest, Spectrum 2023, on February 24 and 25. The theme of this year was ‘Infinitus, a peek into the future’ to explore futuristic design ideas through arranging competitions in performing arts, sports, debates, fashion shows, and literature. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest Gian Chand Gupta, speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. On the occasion, the participant competed in various competitions including photography, reel making, rangoli making, treasure hunt, quiz, band performance, volleyball, table tennis, shayari competition, dance and fashion show.

Poetry book released at Tagore Theatre

Chandigarh A poetry book titled ‘Poinsettia’, written by author Suneet Madan, was launched by the Narrators Performing Arts Society through an Art-Lit Adaptation– a musical performance directed by the society’s founder Nisha Luthra on Friday. The book, containing 60 poems, was launched at Tagore Theatre’s mini auditorium, Sector 18.

