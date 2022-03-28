Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bikes for Haryana's 50 top-performing patwaris
chandigarh news

Bikes for Haryana’s 50 top-performing patwaris

Fifty top-performing patwaris in Haryana will be felicitated and given a motorcycle each on March 29, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said
The award ceremony will be held in Jind, and patwaris who have done commendable work, will be awarded with a motorcycle and certificate of appreciation. Some officers will also be awarded with a certificate of excellence. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fifty top-performing patwaris in Haryana will be felicitated and given a motorcycle each on March 29, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday.

The award ceremony will be held in Jind, and patwaris who have done commendable work, will be awarded with a motorcycle and certificate of appreciation. Some officers will also be awarded with a certificate of excellence.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster management, said, “Over the last two years, many patwaris have gone above and beyond to discharge their duties during the pandemic. They have performed their assigned duties, such as girdawari, in extreme weather conditions, braving waterlogged roads, hail and rain. The officials have also ensured the smooth functioning of the district administration and coordination with the state government.”

“The Haryana government rewards as well as punishes employees and officers according to their work,” Chautala said, adding that the award ceremony was being organised to boost the employees’ morale.

Deputy commissioners of all districts were directed to recommend the names of patwaris who had done commendable work. The company, Hero MotoCorp, will be providing the motorcycles from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

Earlier, the Haryana government had honoured 100 women achievers for doing commendable work while holding different positions in Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state by presenting them with a two-wheeler each .

