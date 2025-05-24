Bilaspur govt engineering college principal held for sexually harassing girl student

Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, Bilaspur, was arrested following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a student, police said on Friday. Himanshu Monga (HT Photo)

The principal later got bail, police said.

The student lodged a police complaint about the incident that occurred in March last year after a video related to it was shared widely on social media on Thursday.

Based on the student’s statement, a case was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

51-year-old Monga, a resident of Bilaspur, who holds PhD in electronics and communication engineering, was appointed principal of the college in January 2023.

Students held a sit-in at the college gate on Thursday evening, raising slogans against Monga. The agitated students continued the protest on campus late into the night. The protesting students accused the principal of inappropriate behaviour towards female students. He was arrested at 11.20pm on Thursday.

“She fell ill during exam time and the principal took her to a hospital. While she was unconscious, he touched her inappropriately. This happened at a hospital and in the presence of her parents. He should be ashamed of himself. How can we call someone like him ‘sir’? We demand his immediate termination,” one of the protesting students said, requesting not to be named.

The students accused the principal of repeated inappropriate behaviour towards female students and called for strict action.

Police said the incident took place in March 2024, when the student, who was reportedly unwell, was taken to the hospital by the principal for treatment. While there, the principal allegedly touched her inappropriately. Other women students accompanying her recorded the incident on phone and the video was shared on social media on Thursday.

Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal said, “We have arrested the principal and are investigating the matter. He was bailed out and will join the investigation. We are checking if there are any other similar complaints against him.”

Given the seriousness of the matter, a district-level investigation committee was formed, which submitted its report to the technical education department.

Probe panel chairperson Vibha Sharma said, “The committee prepared a report after recording the statements of all parties. It has been submitted to the department concerned.”

Technical education department director Akshay Sood said, “Action will be taken on basis of the report.”

Himachal technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani, who termed the incident as “deeply unfortunate”, said that he came to know about it on Thursday through social media. “I contacted the secretary and the director of the technical education department. They informed me that a committee had been formed, and an inquiry was initiated following a complaint from the student.”

“I have instructed that the inquiry report be submitted within two days. Strict action will be taken based on its findings. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward such misconduct,” the minister told mediapersons.

Another complaint against Monga, lodged by a former student of Sundernagar engineering college via the e-Samadhan portal in April, is being shared on social media as well.

The complainant alleged that Monga, who was a senior faculty member at the college when she was a student there, behaved “inappropriately” with girl students.

With PTI inputs