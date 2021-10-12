Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bilaspur mandi supervisor booked for graft
chandigarh news

Bilaspur mandi supervisor booked for graft

The graft by the Bilaspur mandi supervisor is said to have caused losses to the government, but it is not clear how much loss he has caused
The Bilaspur mandi supervisor has been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the graft. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

A supervisor of Bilaspur grain market in Yamunanagar has been booked under prevention of corruption act for allegedly conspiring with other people to create a revenue loss to the government, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by Suman Lata, secretary-cum-executive officer of the market committee, the supervisor Ashul Ratnam had given undue favours to a merchant, Ayush Gupta.

“After hearing an audio recording provided by Gupta, I believe that Ashul hampered the crop procurement to benefit the merchant and himself. Thus, he used his position for illegal acts,” Lata told the police.

However, it was not immediately clear how much loss this led to the government, as Lata remained unavailable for comments.

On being asked about this, the station in-charge of Bilaspur police station, Balbir Singh, said, “This will come up in the investigation process further. She has submitted a pen drive that has been sealed and will be verified as per the process.”

RELATED STORIES

The case was lodged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ashul Ratnam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two killed, four hurt in Karnal accident

Congress puts up united face ahead of Ellenabad bypolls

Haryana seeks one-third reduction in its NCR area

Monetary dispute: Acid attack on elderly man in Raikot
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP