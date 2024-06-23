 Bilaspur shootout: BJP protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Himachal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bilaspur shootout: BJP protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 23, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a sit-in protest against the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. The protest was organised at Bilaspur against the recent firing incident.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a sit-in protest against the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. The protest was organised at Bilaspur against the recent firing incident.

BJP state party chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister Jairam Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and Bilaspur MLA Randhir Sharma remained present. (HT Photo)
BJP state party chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister Jairam Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and Bilaspur MLA Randhir Sharma remained present. (HT Photo)

State party chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister Jairam Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and Bilaspur MLA Randhir Sharma remained present.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bindal accused the government of sheltering anti-social elements in the state. “So far, more than 300 murders and more than 2,000 drug cases have been reported in Sirmaur, Solan, Kangra, and Nalagarh but the Sukhu government did not pay heed to all this,“ he said while addressing the protesters.

“Public feels insecure when the ruler of the state begins protecting criminals,“ he said.

Anurag Thakur charged the Congress of using money power in the election. “Congress used money and power but could not win. Despite the local MLA sharing information in advance, the local administration did not act, consequently, the shooting incident took place,” he said.

Jairam Thakur said that he heard of ghastly incidents in other states but never imagined in Himachal.

“We are protesting peacefully here and outside the Congress accused are taking out a rally carrying the Congress flag. This clearly shows that the accused of the firing incident are getting protection,” he said.

“Our phones are on surveillance. Each Congress MLA has been given two security guards, a cantonment has been set up outside the houses of ministers and CPS and the condition of this government has deteriorated,“ he said.

Demanding an fair probe into the shooting incident, he said that the BJP will not relent until the person involved in the shooting incident is arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bilaspur shootout: BJP protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Himachal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On