Bilaspur shootout: BJP protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Himachal

State party chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister Jairam Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and Bilaspur MLA Randhir Sharma remained present.

Bindal accused the government of sheltering anti-social elements in the state. “So far, more than 300 murders and more than 2,000 drug cases have been reported in Sirmaur, Solan, Kangra, and Nalagarh but the Sukhu government did not pay heed to all this,“ he said while addressing the protesters.

“Public feels insecure when the ruler of the state begins protecting criminals,“ he said.

Anurag Thakur charged the Congress of using money power in the election. “Congress used money and power but could not win. Despite the local MLA sharing information in advance, the local administration did not act, consequently, the shooting incident took place,” he said.

Jairam Thakur said that he heard of ghastly incidents in other states but never imagined in Himachal.

“We are protesting peacefully here and outside the Congress accused are taking out a rally carrying the Congress flag. This clearly shows that the accused of the firing incident are getting protection,” he said.

“Our phones are on surveillance. Each Congress MLA has been given two security guards, a cantonment has been set up outside the houses of ministers and CPS and the condition of this government has deteriorated,“ he said.

Demanding an fair probe into the shooting incident, he said that the BJP will not relent until the person involved in the shooting incident is arrested.