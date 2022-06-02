‘Bir’ theft anniversary: Panthic groups gather at Bargari gurdwara

Panthic groups led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Wednesday gathered at Bargari gurdwara in Faridkot district to mark the seventh anniversary of a sacrilege incident and said all governments have failed to give justice to Sikhs.

It has been seven years since a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, the special investigation team (SIT) has filed supplementary chargesheets against all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in the court. However, the court is yet to frame charges against the accused.

The “bir” was stolen on June 1, 2015, and a case was registered at the Bajakhana police station in the district the next day on the complaint of granthi Gora Singh.

Apart from SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh also participated.

Speakers rued that complete justice has not been delivered even after seven years. They blamed Akali and Congress governments in the past for sabotaging the justice and claimed that AAP lacked the seriousness and competence to deliver it.

Releasing a poster of the event to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Mann and radical outfit Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh asked people to participate in Azadi March at Amritsar on June 5.

Mann alleged that in the name of maintaining law and order during Ghalughara week, police were creating terror by targeting Sikh youth on police nakas. On the daylight murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the organisations said they smell a deep conspiracy behind it. They claimed that the Centre has always been looking for opportunities to destabilise Punjab and the AAP government is incompetent to govern.

