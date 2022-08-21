Birthday celebrations turn sour as 18-year-old murdered during scuffle in Ludhiana

Birthday celebrations in Samrat Colony took a tragic turn when an 18-year-old factory worker, who was allegedly murdered during a scuffle that broke out between two groups.

The victim, Deepak Kumar of Mohalla New Teg Bahadur Nagar of Makkar colony, had himself turned 18 on Friday. He was paying a visit to his former employer, a disc jockey, and had been hired by the accused to play music during another person’s birthday celebrations.

Police have registered a murder case against at least 23 accused and arrested five of the accsued — Vinay Negi, Kunal, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar and Prince. Kunal has also suffered injuries and been admitted to the ESIC hospital.

Among the accused who are yet to be arrested are Anil Kumar, Arjun, Chhotu, Chintu, Aryan, Bablu, Kalu, Ankesh, Mani Khachhar of Daba and Vishal. Eight others are yet to be identified. The case was registered following the statement of Vijay Kumar, father of the victim.

The complainant said his son celebrated his birthday on Friday and left the house to see Rajesh Kumar, his former employer.

He had been hired by Ashish Kumar of Samrat Colony to play music at the party. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out during the celebrations between two groups that shared old enmity. Assuming Deepak to be part of the opposing group, members attacked him with a sword.

The complainant added he rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident. The victim was rushed to the hospital. Doctors, however, referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, station head officer at the Sanhewal police station said a murder case has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

Eldest of three siblings, the victim was a school dropout. He used to work with Rajesh Kumar, but for the past three months, had taken up work at a local factory.

Woman held for attacking bank agent seeking loan’s instalment

Ludhiana

Police arrested a woman for an alleged murder bid on a private bank’s recovery agent who had come to the accused’s house to collect payment of unpaid home loan installments.

The accused, Aman Goyal, is a resident of Banda Bsahadur Colony, Tibba. Her husband Pawan Kumar Goyal and aide Dinesh Kumar, who were allegedly involved in the crime, are on the run.

The complaint was lodged following the statement of Raj Kumar, 42, of Phullanwal village, a recovery agent with IDFC first bank. He said the accused had availed a home loan from the bank, but stopped paying the instalments despite him having visited them on multiple occasions seeking payment.

On Friday, the complainant, along with bank manager Manjit Kumar visited the accused, who allegedly abused them before attacking them with sharp weapons. The accused later fled from the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Amrik Chand, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Tibba police station.