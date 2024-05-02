 Bittu, Pappi cut short their poll campaign in Ludhiana villages - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bittu, Pappi cut short their poll campaign in Ludhiana villages

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 03, 2024 06:18 AM IST

MP Bittu and AAP's Pappi had to cut short their poll campaigns due to farmer unions' protests in Punjab against MSP demands and other issues.

Farmers’ protest

A heavy police force was deputed on the route to deter the protesters. (HT File)
A heavy police force was deputed on the route to deter the protesters. (HT File)

Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is contesting election on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ashok Parashar Pappi were forced to cut short their poll campaigns due to farmer unions’ protest. Sensing the situation, both candidates cut short their visits and returned.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bittu made a schedule of visiting five villages of Jagraon on Thursday. The farmer unions after coming to know about their visit started assembling outside Dalla village. A heavy police force was deputed on the route to deter the protesters.

Bittu paid obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar Kaleran and returned to Ludhiana. He had planned to visit villages Mallan, Dalla, Kaunke Kalan, Lakha and Hathur.

The protesters stated that due to their long-pending demand of MSP on all 23 crops they have decided to oppose BJP candidates in Punjab. As the BJP government did not allow the farmers to go to Delhi, they will not allow them to enter the villages.

Pappi was stopped near Bhundari village where the villagers along with the farmers unions were sitting on a protest against establishment of a gas factory. Sensing the resistance, Pappi returned to Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On