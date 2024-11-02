Menu Explore
Bizman’s wife ends life in South City, Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 03, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Police from Raghunath Enclave Police Post arrived shortly after the incident was reported, taking the body for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital mortuary.

Wife of a clothing businessman was found dead in her home at Sukhmani Enclave, South City Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday afternoon. The woman, 47, reportedly took her own life by hanging herself from the bathroom fan using a piece of cloth. Her husband discovered her body after failing to reach her by phone. He rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Investigations revealed that the woman was the wife of a showroom owner in Ghumar Mandi and had been struggling with depression. (HT File)
ASI Rajinder Singh of Raghunath Enclave Police Post stated that the police received a call around 1.30 pm regarding the suicide. Investigations revealed that the woman was the wife of a showroom owner in Ghumar Mandi and had been struggling with depression. She had previously been hospitalised for treatment two months ago.

