BJP Ambala chief among 5 hurt as cars collide in Naraingarh

Five people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ambala unit president Rajesh Batoura, were critically injured after two cars had a head-on collision in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Tuesday.

As per the police, the accident took place near Mauwakheri village during evening hours of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Batoura was travelling to Barara town for a party event with his workers in Swift Dzire, the occupants of the other car, also a Swift, were three members of a family.

After the accident, the BJP leader along with Gurmeet, who had unsuccessfully contested in the zila parishad elections and their driver were taken to MMU hospital in Mullana.

Police said that Batoura has received head injuries, but is out of danger and is being treated at the hospital. His driver is also under treatment. Gurmeet received minor injuries on his ankle.

A mother and son, who were travelling in the other vehicle were taken to Naraingarh civil hospital. Doctors said the elderly woman had fractured both her legs and her 30-year-old son had other injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy superintendent of police (Naraingarh) Adharshdeep Singh said both were later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, Mauwakheri police post in-charge, said the statements are yet to be recorded and further investigation will be carried out accordingly.

Home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij visited MMU during late hours to meet Batoura. He said that his party leader is out of danger and will recover soon.