BJP backing those who tried to kill democracy in Chandigarh, says Ahluwalia

Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr SS Ahluwalia on Thursday questioned why the police or administration had not taken any action against those who tried to murder the democracy in the January 30 mayoral elections. Chandigarh AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia and mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor during the press conference at Sector 35 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While addressing mediapersons, along with Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and AAP councillors, Dr Ahluwalia claimed that despite the BJP knowing everything about those responsible, no action had been taken against any person even after three months, and even the police and civil administration were not being allowed to act.

“BJP is trying to avoid its certain defeat in the Lok Sabha elections by maintaining complete silence on this,” he alleged, adding that the whole world was aware about the closeness between party candidate Sanjay Tandon and Anil Masih, the presiding officer who tampered with ballots in the mayoral poll.

Speaking about Subhash Chawla’s switch from the Congress to the BJP, Ahluwalia said Chawla had no complaints about the Congress-AAP alliance during the mayoral elections and even gave his full support. But now, he was making false claims about the alliance after joining the BJP for personal gains.