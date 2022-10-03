BJP brought every section of society into mainstream: Nadda

Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said all the political parties were family-centric while Congress has been reduced to a brother-sister party.

“It is the hard work and sacrifices of the four generations that we (BJP) are today the world’s largest party with 180 million members,” said Nadda addressing the party workers after inaugurating BJP’s district office at Una in Himachal.

“We are the only national party which has its presence from north to south and west to east and governments in many states,” he said.

Nadda said the national commitment of the BJP was unquestionable and has also the capability to keep up with regional ambition which reflects its mantra of “unity in diversity”.

“What was our ideology way back in 1951 is the same even today,” he said, adding that if Shyama Prasad Mukherjee laid down his life in 1953 for a united India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government realised that dream by abrogating Article 370 in 2019.

Nadda said the BJP works for poor, deprived, oppressed, Dalit youth, farmers and women and has never deviated from its ideology for the sake of power and schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna and Gareeb Kalyan Yojna were an example of it.

“It is the BJP which has brought every section of the society into the mainstream,” he said.

Lotus will bloom in Himachal

Exhorting the party workers to further strengthen and expand the BJP ideology, Nadda expressed confidence that lotus will once again bloom in Himachal.

He said the BJP was also the world’s largest party in terms of the elected representative.

“We have repeated governments in UP and Uttarakhand, have scored a hat-trick in Goa and even formed the government in Manipur with a clear majority for a second consecutive term,” said Nadda.

“Now it’s the turn of Himachal to repeat the feat,” he added and expressed hope that the party workers will make this possible with sheer dedication and hard work.

Invites people for AIIMS inauguration

Nadda also invited people of the state and the party workers to Bilaspur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All-India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences at Kothipura on October 5.

“It is a gift for Himachal from PM Modi and it’s our responsibility that we all should become witnesses to this historic day,” he said.

He said people should also take a tour of the institute which has been built at a layout of ₹1,371 crore.

Later, in the evening, Nadda addressed a party worker’s meeting at Hamirpur. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, BJP national vice-president and election in-charge of Himachal Saudan Singh and co-in-charge Devender Singh Rana were present on the occasion.

Photo: BJP national president JP Nadda addressing party workers at a meeting held at Hamirpur on Sunday.

