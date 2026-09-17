BJP, BSP clash over Ambedkar statue vandalism, Sampla injured

A day after unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Barian Kalan, activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) clashed at the site over the Dalit icon’s legacy. Former BJP member of Parliament Vijay Sampla sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

Sampla blamed local law enforcement and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the security lapse, stating that civil and police authorities had been notified of the BJP’s visit in advance. (HT)

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The confrontation began when a group of BJP workers, led by Sampla and state BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha president Sheetal Angural, arrived at the site near the local grain market where a dharna was already underway. BSP activists accused the BJP of intruding on their party-organised protest. BJP leaders maintained the agitation was a collective effort by local villagers.

“We went to inspect the site and pay our respects to Baba Sahib, but some people began raising anti-BJP slogans, accusing us of being responsible for the act,” Sampla said. “Someone dared me to explain our position, so I took the microphone. BSP protesters then manhandled me, grabbed the mic, and something hit me in the face.”

Sampla credited Nawanshahr BSP MLA Nachhattar Pal with stepping in to de-escalate the situation. He criticised the BSP for placing its party flag on the desecrated statue, arguing that Dr Ambedkar belongs to the entire nation rather than a single political entity.

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{{^usCountry}} Sampla blamed local law enforcement and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the security lapse, stating that civil and police authorities had been notified of the BJP’s visit in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sampla blamed local law enforcement and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the security lapse, stating that civil and police authorities had been notified of the BJP’s visit in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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BSP state president Avtar Singh Karimpuri rejected the claims, accusing the BJP of conspiring with the AAP government to hijack a peaceful demonstration.

“BJP workers forcibly snatched the microphone to dominate the scene,” Karimpuri said. “The police acted as mute spectators under orders from above. This exposes a nexus between the central and the state governments to divert attention from real issues.”

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the violence, demanding strict action against both the perpetrators who vandalised the statue and those who attacked Sampla.

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The clash follows an incident where unidentified perpetrators pelted stones at the statue, damaging its face and hand. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects at Chabbewal. Investigation is underway.