BJP cadres tense as protests mount against J&K admn’s decisions

Back-to-back ‘controversial’ decisions made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the recent weeks, which have been opposed by people on the streets have left the cadres of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the union territory jittery.

The saffron party, which has lately been making massive efforts to strengthen its base in the UT, especially the Valley, is now finding itself in a tight spot.

The J&K administration led by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had last month launched a massive anti-encroachment drive across the UT, triggering panic among the public. Earlier this week, the government had announced imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former BJP legislator from Jammu region RS Pathania said these decisions weren’t anti-people, but could have been handled properly by the elected representatives instead of bureaucrats. “Our party’s stance is clear. Illegal encroachments by big landholders need to be removed. The decision about property tax should be left to the municipal corporations, which have elected representatives,” he added.

BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur also said that the timing of implementing these decisions was not right. “The drive against land grabbers is a positive step. Unfortunately, confusion was created on the ground. Likewise, imposing the property tax is imperative, but as J&K has witnessed turmoil in the last three decades, people think that such a decision goes against them. Overall, all these steps are encouraging,” he added.

Now, with several BJP leaders openly airing their concerns over the administration’s decisions, the party’s image in the UT is taking a hit.

BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina had recently visited Jammu’s Rehari colony, where a demolition drive was carried out. A family had alleged that they didn’t receive any prior notice.

Some experts say these decisions indicate that the Centre wants to prolong the lieutenant governor’s rule in J&K.

“The timing of land eviction drive, imposition of property tax or hike in power tariff is very wrong. People are disappointed with the BJP without knowing the fact that the party has nothing to do with these decisions,” said senior BJP leader and former legislator Surendra Ambardar. “I can say it with confidence that the BJP can rectify these decisions or seek approval from the people after explaining their benefits. As of now, most of the people aren’t happy,” he added.

BJP’s Baramulla Mohiudin Sofi district president said, “Before any election, parties make decisions which favour people in order to woo voters. Though LG Manoj Sinha is at the helm of affairs in J&K, majority of people think the region is controlled by the BJP and these decisions are made by us.”

Even the potential future allies of the BJP in J&K have voiced strong concerns against these steps.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed these decisions ‘anti-people’ and said, “It’s clear now that lieutenant governor and his officers don’t give any importance to the local BJP leadership,” he added.

People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who heads the Democratic Azad Party, too have opposed these decisions. Bukhari, Azad, and Lone’s outfits have been dubbed as A, B, and C teams of the BJP by the National Conference (NC) and the PDP leaderships.

On Wednesday, former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah had said that the Centre was not going to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and described people of the UT as “slaves”, who are watching passage of such orders silently.

Head of political science department at Jammu University, Prof Baljit Singh Mann, said these decisions were directly linked to the improvement of financial conditions of J&K.

“So far, elections haven’t been announced, so the administration took these decisions,” he added.