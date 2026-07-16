BJP Chandigarh launches cleanliness campaign ahead of PM visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandigarh Pradesh organised a large-scale ‘Swachhta Se Swagat’ campaign across the city ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chandigarh. In the first phase of the campaign, special cleanliness drives were conducted in 17 out of 35 mandals across the city. Along with BJP workers, a large number of local residents, traders, youth, women and representatives of social organisations enthusiastically participated, making the campaign a remarkable example of public participation.

Senior office bearers of BJP Chandigarh Pradesh attended the campaign in different mandals as chief guests and encouraged party workers and local residents to actively participate in the campaign (HT Photo)

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Further strengthening the initiative, senior office bearers of BJP Chandigarh Pradesh attended the campaign in different mandals as chief guests and encouraged party workers and local residents to actively participate in the campaign.

BJP Chandigarh Pradesh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra participated in Ward 7 along with councillor Manoj Sonkar, the mandal president and his team, BJP workers and local residents. State general secretary Ramveer Bhatti participated in Ward 4 along with deputy mayor Suman Sharma, the mandal President and his team, BJP workers and local citizens and state general secretary Sanjeev Rana attended the campaign in Ward 10 as the chief guest. Their active participation added new energy to the campaign and significantly strengthened public awareness about cleanliness.

One of the key highlights of the campaign was the enthusiastic participation of Mandal presidents and their respective teams.

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{{^usCountry}} During the campaign, extensive cleanliness drives were carried out at public places, markets, parks, roads and other important locations across different Mandals. Through the campaign, BJP workers and local residents spread the message of cleanliness and appealed to citizens to keep their surroundings clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the campaign, extensive cleanliness drives were carried out at public places, markets, parks, roads and other important locations across different Mandals. Through the campaign, BJP workers and local residents spread the message of cleanliness and appealed to citizens to keep their surroundings clean. {{/usCountry}}

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