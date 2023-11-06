BJP, Congress indulging in caste politics in Haryana: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considered itself a party of non-Jats and Congress termed it a party of Jats in Haryana.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers in Haryana’s Rohtak on Sunday. Addressing party workers here, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not believe in caste and religion politics, and it is a party of all communities. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing party workers here, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not believe in caste and religion politics, and it is a party of all communities.

“More than 11,000 newly appointed office-bearers took oath today and we have formed a team of 20 people in every village and ward in Haryana. We will provide training to our workers. As many as 1.25 lakh new officials will be sworn-in by the end of December. Our organisation is much stronger than the BJP and Congress,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister expressed confidence that the AAP will form the next government in Haryana in the next year’s polls.

In a direct attack on the BJP and the Congress, Kejriwal claimed that the people are unhappy with BJP and Congress rules and that’s why they voted AAP to power in Delhi and Punjab.

“The Congress and BJP had not done any work for Jats or non-Jats. They have only done caste politics. We will build good schools for your kids, hospitals for treatment, free power, better road connectivity and good prices for farmers’ crops,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged that if any corrupt person joins the BJP, the Prime Minister ‘makes them clean’.

“The real corrupt politicians are those who have switched sides with the BJP with a fear of arrest from the Enforcement Directorate. The honest people are those who do not have any fear of the BJP and the ED. Modi visited a state and named a few leaders saying they were corrupt and would be jailed. Sometime later, those leaders joined the BJP,” Kejriwal said without taking any names.

People are also talking about a friend of the Prime Minister who is actually running the country, the Delhi CM said.

“The BJP people say that they will send Kejriwal behind bars. They can arrest me but can’t suppress my voice. Even after my death, Modi Ji will hear my voice in his dreams,” he added.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann could not attend the event.

