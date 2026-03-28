BJP, Congress trade barbs over NABARD funds in HP assembly

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday witnessed a heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over the allocation of projects under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). While the opposition accused the government of favouring Congress-held constituencies, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu maintained that funds were being distributed for “balanced development”. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during budget session of assembly on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Leader of opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur accused the state government of working with “political vendetta”. He said while the state frequently alleges discrimination by the Centre, Himachal has received nearly ₹47,519 crore in central assistance over the past three years.

Jai Ram alleged that central funds were selectively channelled to Congress MLAs, citing the CM’s home constituency, Nadaun, which received 11 schemes. “The government’s own reply proves the Centre is providing adequate support. The Congress is making baseless allegations regarding a lack of aid,” Jai Ram said.

Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar and Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chaudhary also alleged that their constituencies were being overlooked despite available project limits. Chaudhary claimed that proposals for his segment remained unapproved despite a ₹70 crore limit.

Equitable growth, says CM

Refuting the charges, CM Sukhu said that most central funds arrive through centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and are distributed fairly. He countered the bias charge by pointing out that ₹78 crore was approved for Jaswan-Pragpur and ₹38 crore for Balh, both constituencies represented by BJP legislators.

Sukhu lashed out at the previous BJP regime, alleging that development was previously restricted to Dharampur and Seraj (Thakur’s constituency). “Our priority is equitable development. There would be no shortage of funds if the BJP stopped lobbying in Delhi to obstruct the state’s budget,” the CM said.

He clarified that infrastructure projects, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), are distributed without discrimination. Sukhu announced that the state proposes to enhance the NABARD funding ceiling for MLAs from ₹200 crore to ₹225 crore to expand rural development.