BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, former speaker Rajiv Bindal said 17 panels have been constituted for the management of upcoming elections
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal.
While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end.
A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
Bindal said 17 panels have been constituted in the BJP state election management committee. “The party has now blown the conch for elections,” he added.
He said that the election management committee will have Rajeev Bhardwaj, Ram Singh, Trilok Jamwal, Baldev Bhandari, Vinod Thakur, Ganesh Dutt, Priyavrat Sharma, Bharti Sood, and Duloram Thakur as its members.
The vision document committee will be headed by Sikander Kumar, which will have Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, Anurag Thakur, Thakur Mohinder Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Govind Thakur, Sukhram Chaudhary, Bikram Thakur, Rajeev Sehjal, Randhir Sharma, Chandermohan Thakur, and Bihari Lal Sharma among others as its members.
The rally management committee will be headed by state general secretary Trilok Jamwal in which Vinod Thakur, Dharshan Saini, Ram Singh, Kamal Nain, Vivek Dogra, Karan Nanda and Pyar Singh will be the members.
Similarly, state office operations committee will be headed by Payal Vaidya, war room by Susheel Rathore, election publicity committee by Praveen Sharma, media management committee by Mahinder Dharmani, social media by Anil Dadwal and Puneet Sharma, and travel programme committee by Sanjeev Katwal among others.
The BJP’s vision document committee convened a meeting wherein Sikander Kumar said that it was decided that a web portal will be made to gather the suggestions for the vision document.
He said they will be making a WhatsApp group for committee members in which all suggestions received by them will be exchanged.
The BJP will also form a 12-member sub-committee to study the previous vision documents of all political parties and to gather suggestions from the ground level.
“We will be taking suggestions from all 68 Vidhan sabha constituencies,” he added.
“The panel will also study previous documents of all political parties of various states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. This will be an extensive political study which will give an extremely positive outlook to our vision document,” he further said.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
HP: Man killed in blast at junkyard in Una village
A 40-year-old man was killed after a blast in a junkyard at Jhalera village in Una district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a local, Rajender Singh. A police team rushed to the spot soon after the incident and was investigating the matter at the time of filing of this report. Una additional superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman said the incident took place around 10:30am.
