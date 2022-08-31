BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal.

While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end.

A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Bindal said 17 panels have been constituted in the BJP state election management committee. “The party has now blown the conch for elections,” he added.

He said that the election management committee will have Rajeev Bhardwaj, Ram Singh, Trilok Jamwal, Baldev Bhandari, Vinod Thakur, Ganesh Dutt, Priyavrat Sharma, Bharti Sood, and Duloram Thakur as its members.

The vision document committee will be headed by Sikander Kumar, which will have Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, Anurag Thakur, Thakur Mohinder Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Govind Thakur, Sukhram Chaudhary, Bikram Thakur, Rajeev Sehjal, Randhir Sharma, Chandermohan Thakur, and Bihari Lal Sharma among others as its members.

The rally management committee will be headed by state general secretary Trilok Jamwal in which Vinod Thakur, Dharshan Saini, Ram Singh, Kamal Nain, Vivek Dogra, Karan Nanda and Pyar Singh will be the members.

Similarly, state office operations committee will be headed by Payal Vaidya, war room by Susheel Rathore, election publicity committee by Praveen Sharma, media management committee by Mahinder Dharmani, social media by Anil Dadwal and Puneet Sharma, and travel programme committee by Sanjeev Katwal among others.

The BJP’s vision document committee convened a meeting wherein Sikander Kumar said that it was decided that a web portal will be made to gather the suggestions for the vision document.

He said they will be making a WhatsApp group for committee members in which all suggestions received by them will be exchanged.

The BJP will also form a 12-member sub-committee to study the previous vision documents of all political parties and to gather suggestions from the ground level.

“We will be taking suggestions from all 68 Vidhan sabha constituencies,” he added.

“The panel will also study previous documents of all political parties of various states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. This will be an extensive political study which will give an extremely positive outlook to our vision document,” he further said.