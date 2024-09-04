BJP expels Ramban unit V-P days Suraj Singh Parihar after he joined race as independent

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local unity chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday officially expelled its Ramban district vice-president Suraj Singh Parihar for indulging in anti-party activities. BJP has been rattled by an open revolt in the lead-up to J&K polls. (File)

Parihar, it may be stated, had resigned from the BJP following its mandate to Rakesh Thakur from the Ramban seat. “Suraj Singh Parihar had already resigned in protest following the party mandate to Rakesh Thakur. Parihar had filed his nomination as an independent candidate on August 27,” said Manohar Singh, a colleague of Parihar.

“It doesn’t make much sense on the part of the BJP to expel him today. Parihar had already parted ways with the saffron party. He is vigorously campaigning for polls as an independent candidate,” he added.

Singh claimed that Parihar, a leader of the masses in Ramban, would romp home.

Rattled by open revolt, BJP, on Wednesday, nominated in-charge of Samba and acting president of Akhnoor unit.

“For smooth functioning of the BJP districts, the party appointed Amar Singh as in-charge of district Samba and Manmohan Singh as acting district president of Akhnoor district,” a party spokesperson said.

“BJP has expelled the party’s district vice-president of Ramban, Suraj Singh Parihar, for anti-party activities. The action was taken today by BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee,” he added.

Amid no let-up in anger over ticket distribution in BJP, three leaders had parted ways with it. They include BJP’s Samba president Kashmira Singh, veteran leader Chander Mohan Sharma and BJYM Jammu district president advocate Kanav Sharma.

Chander Mohan to

contest as independent

Chander Mohan Sharma on Wednesday also announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Jammu East constituency.

The leaders who have recently quit the party were said to be miffed over parachuted and “corrupt” leaders being given tickers.

As many as 279 candidates filed their nomination papers across 24 assembly constituencies (ACs) of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which are going to polling in the first phase on September 18.

A total of 72 candidates filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 in Shopian district, 28 in Kulgam district, while 23 candidates filed nominations in Ramban district.

For the two assembly constituencies in Ramban district, a total of 13 candidates filed nomination from 54-Ramban AC; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from 55-Banihal AC.