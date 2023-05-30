Absolutely heartbreaking: BJP Hisar MP on wrestlers’ protest
May 30, 2023 10:04 PM IST
On April 28, the Hisar MP had come out in the support of wrestlers and tweeted: “It’s disheartening to see our wrestlers protesting on the streets
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said he can feel the pain and helplessness of protesting wrestlers “forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork — the medals from Olympics, CWGs and Asian Games — in the Ganga.”
In a tweet, the first time MP said it was “absolutely heartbreaking.”
On April 28, the Hisar MP had come out in the support of wrestlers and tweeted: “It’s disheartening to see our wrestlers protesting on the streets. It should be our endeavour to protect our athletes from any kind of injustice. I request the government to work towards providing an environment which motivates our athletes to focus on practice and bring medals to India.”