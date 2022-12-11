BJP inducts five members into Haryana executive committee

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana unit on Saturday inducted five more members into its state executive committee. The newly-inducted members are Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi, their son Adampur member of legislative assembly (MLA) Bhavya Bishnoi, Devender Chawla and former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori.

BJP state office secretary Gulshan Bhatia said the state president OP Dhankar also gave approval to appoint two more spokespersons — Vandana Popli and Anil Dhantori.

Kuldeep Bishnoi had quit the Congress and joined BJP after the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana. His son won the Adampur by-poll after defeating Congress’s Jai Parkash. Dhantori, meanwhile, had also recently jumped ship from the Congress.