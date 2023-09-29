BJP issues show cause notices against eight senior leaders

: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir has issued show cause notices to eight senior leaders for ‘indiscipline’ within the party.

The show cause notices have been issued to Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Altaf Thakur, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

Earlier this month, BJP had issued similar notice to one of its senior vice presidents and former legislator, Sufi Yusuf.

“While holding inquiry of indiscpline against Sofi Yusuf, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party, it came to notice of the disciplinary committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party. By your activities, sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership,” reads the letter issued by BJP’s three-member disciplinary committee headed by chairman Sunil Sethi.

“Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions, disciplinary committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future any such activity, failing which committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal for official positions and even from primary membership of Bhartiya Janata Party in case allegations of indiscipline is established,” the letter stated.

“Should you choose to give unconditional apology and undertaking for future, the same may be sent to party president within one week from today. Notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice,” it said.

Kashmir’s BJP spokesman, Altaf Thakur, who has also been issued the show cause notice admitted that he along with seven senior leaders have received notices from the party.

“We will respond to the notice very soon,” he said.

In the last couple of months, the leaders of BJP in Kashmir have held several meetings against some leaders of the party, which sources said hasn’t gone down well within the party leadership. For the past several months, there has been disquiet in BJP’s Kashmir unit. The party had last month replaced three prominent office bearers who were “calling shots” in Kashmir.

In August, dozens of BJP leaders held a meeting in a Srinagar hotel to convey their displeasure with the party leadership and even refused to meet party’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina. However, the leaders later met Raina and put forth demands, including “reining” in some leaders who were from Jammu and were running affairs in Kashmir.

