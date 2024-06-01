BJP leader in Panipat resigns days after getting notice for anti-party activities

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served notice to Avtar Singh Shastri, a Shakti Kendra Pramukh of Panipat, the leader resigned from the post and the party on Saturday. In his letter to district president Dushyant Bhatt, Shastri said that recently some “anti-party elements” conspired against him to malign his image. (HT File)

In his letter to district president Dushyant Bhatt, Shastri said that recently some “anti-party elements” conspired against him to malign his image.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“... due to this, I’m upset. Thus, I resign from the post and the membership of the party,” his letter read.

A former sarpanch and a close aide of minister of state Mahipal Dhanda, Shastri was recently served notice by Bhatt for getting involved in wrong means during the campaigning of BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking to HT, Shastri alleged that as he was not in good terms with Bhatt due to his proximity with Dhanda and some other reasons, he was made the scapegoat.

“I had never asked that a Punjabi shouldn’t be voted at the dinner of Khattar saab at MLA Pramod Vij’s residence, as alleged by Bhatt. You see there was a Punjabi on the other side as well (Divyanshu Budhiraja of Congress). I’ve been with the party since long, organised programmes for Khattar in my village, stood by his side during the roadshow and now been served a notice. This is just a conspiracy,” he added.