BJP leader Kavinder Gupta new Lt Governor of Ladakh, Ghosh is Haryana governor

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, 65, a former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, a former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new lieutenant governor of Ladakh, while (right) Ashim Kumar Ghosh, an academic and political thinker, has been appointed as the governor of Haryana. (File photos)

The Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said that the President of India has accepted the resignation of Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) as the lieutenant governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The President of India announced the appointment of Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and political thinker, as the governor of Haryana. He succeeds Bandaru Dattatraya, 78, who had been serving as the governor since 2021.

Former Union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju is the new governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai.

The appointments would take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the release added.

Gupta succeeds Brigadier Mishra, 85, who had been appointed lieutenant governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of RK Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Arunachal Pradesh governor.

On April 30, 2018, Gupta was appointed J&K deputy chief minister as a part of a cabinet reshuffle but he quit the post 51 days later on June 19 as the BJP pulled out from the alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On March 19, 2015, Gupta was elected Speaker of the assembly and became the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader to hold the post. He had defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress to represent Gandhinagar assembly constituency in the 2014 assembly election. Earlier, he was elected mayor of the city of Jammu for a record three consecutive terms, from 2005-10. He served as the chief of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha’s Jammu and Kashmir unit from 1993-98 and was the secretary of the Punjab unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad from 1978-79. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member at the age of 13, he was jailed for 13 months during The Emergency.